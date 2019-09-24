ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshall, Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property in today’s earthquake in various parts of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ACM Khan commiserated the loss of life and sent his condolences to the bereaved families whose loved ones succumbed to the natural calamity.

The Air Chief Marshall also issued directives to activate the disaster management system of the Pakistan Air Force to aid the rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-affected areas.

ACM Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also said special prayers for those that lost their lives due to the natural disaster.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude brought disaster to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 19 lives and with more than 300 injured, thus far.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other scattered places.

The death toll rose to 19 in the affected areas primarily Mirpur and Jatlan of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir which previously stood at 2 after the emergence of initial reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries, 11 deaths are reported in Jatlan and 8 in Mirpur.

