An airline boss has a best reply for a viral image showing one of its air hostesses taking a nap in the airport lounge and the social media is abuzz with praise for his response.

A Twitter user took a photo of an air hostess who was sleeping in airport lounge and thought it a good idea to shame the airline and the staffer online.

We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 4, 2019

Sharing a photograph of the Vistara air hostess napping in the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport, the user tagged the airline’s chief.

“Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR domestic lounge on Tuesday, 03 December at 4.25pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew,” Twitter user @AviationAnalyst wrote while tagging the Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor.

However, what happened next was beyond his thinking.

The chief, Sanjiv Kapoor responded by asking the person to “take down the photo”.

👏👏👏👏👏👏good to see someone standing up for employees. https://t.co/73G6xDFhnS — harnidh|孔知韵 (@PedestrianPoet) December 4, 2019

“We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down,” he responded.

The twitter was all praise for the airline chief over the way he defended his staffer.

