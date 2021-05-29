WATCH: US-bound Air India flight forced to return after bat flies through cabin

NEW DELHI: A US-bound Air India’s flight was forced to return to New Delhi for an emergency landing after a bat flew through the cabin and created panic among the passengers aboard the plane.

In a video that went viral on social media, a bat can be seen flying through the Air India’s plane. According to the details, the Air India’s US-bound flight took off from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After nearly 30 minutes in the air, the passengers shocked after spotting a live bat flying in the plane. The passengers and the crew members informed the pilot about the presence of a bat in the plane.

Meanwhile, the flight captain decided to take the plane back to the original base, New Delhi.

Air India officials told ANI, “AI-105 DEL-EWR returned back to base (New Delhi) after departure due to this local standby emergency was declared. On arrival, it was learnt that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members.”

The aircraft was landed safely at the airport and wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from the plane, he added.

DGCA officials said fumigation was carried out and the bat was retrieved from the aircraft.

Comments

comments