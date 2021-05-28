AVM Irfan Ahmad promoted to air marshal

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and two Operational Air Bases.

He has served as Director-General Welfare and Rehab at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. Presently, he is serving as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University.

He holds a Master’s degree in Security Studies from the USA and M Phil in Public Policy & Security Management. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Earlier in April, the government had promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to the rank of Air Marshal.

According to a PAF spokesperson, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in June 1988 and commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff.

Presently, he is serving as Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (military).

