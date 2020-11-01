Car transforms into flying vehicle ‘in less than three minutes’

A company, Klein Vision, has managed to transform a car into an aeroplane in Slovakia after 30 years of research and development on a prototype, called ‘AirCar’.

The company run by Professor Stefan Klein made the announcement for the completion of successful test flights of the two-seat AirCar that weighs 1,100 kg and can carry an additional load of 200 kg.

Klein Vision released some impressive footage of the test flights of the fifth generation of the product.

Interestingly, the company wrote on Youtube about the futuristic car, “The latest generation of flying car developed by KleinVision company transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes,”

The video showed that AirCar while barreling down the road before transforming into a plane and taking to the skies. The vehicle is powered by a BMW 1.6l engine giving the car-plane an effective power output of 140HP.

According to Klein Vision, the estimated travel range of the AirCar is 1,000km with a flight consumption of 18 l/h, whereas, it will take you from ground to sky with a takeoff set at 300m and reaching speeds up to 200 km/h.

The company’s CTO and test pilot, Professor Stefan Klein, said, “The key flight parameters confirmed all theoretical concepts and calculations that the development of the AirCar was based on.”

“Following the completion of all required flight tests in compliance with EASA regulations, we will deliver a model with a certified ADEPT, 300HP engine within the next 6 next months. The good news is, we already have a buyer.”

