Foiling an apparent bid to take down the plane, passengers and crew members of a Delta Air Lines flight overpowered an off-duty flight attendant after the latter tried to open the door of the aircraft mid-air.

The entire episode was captured on camera, showing passengers taking down the unruly attendant. The incident shocked the netizens after the video of it was shared online.

Flight track for @Delta 1730 (Los Angeles – Atlanta) showing the diversion to Oklahoma City (OKC).https://t.co/vGkoeYqMVE pic.twitter.com/kJ4KzTpvzQ — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 12, 2021

Local media reports said that the incident took place inside Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta, when many passengers and crew members had to contain the off-duty attendant. The man had said that he was “going to take the plane down”, the report added.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after the incident where the off-duty flight attendant was taken into custody.

The man made an announcement that we needed to be close to our oxygen masks & proceeded to try & open the door. They then called all the “strong men” to the front of the plane to restrain him. We ended up landing in OKC as it was the closest airport to us. — AB (@alifuckingburns) June 12, 2021



A 29-year-old passenger on the flight told CNN that the aircraft was roughly two hours outside of Atlanta when the incident occurred. “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.”

No crewmember or passenger was hurt during the incident, the report added.

