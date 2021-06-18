Web Analytics
WATCH: Man trying to open US aircraft’s door mid-air overpowered by passengers

Foiling an apparent bid to take down the plane, passengers and crew members of a Delta Air Lines flight overpowered an off-duty flight attendant after the latter tried to open the door of the aircraft mid-air.

The entire episode was captured on camera, showing passengers taking down the unruly attendant. The incident shocked the netizens after the video of it was shared online.

Local media reports said that the incident took place inside Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta, when many passengers and crew members had to contain the off-duty attendant. The man had said that he was “going to take the plane down”, the report added.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after the incident where the off-duty flight attendant was taken into custody.


A 29-year-old passenger on the flight told CNN that the aircraft was roughly two hours outside of Atlanta when the incident occurred. “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.”

Read More: Crew members zip-tie passenger who tried to breach cockpit, hijack the plane

No crewmember or passenger was hurt during the incident, the report added.

