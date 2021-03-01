Airline orders 25 new Boeing 737 MAX jets

United Airlines Holdings has ordered 25 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the US airline said on Monday.

The airline also moved up the delivery of 40 previously ordered MAX aircraft to 2022 and 5 to 2023.

“With a number of our aircraft nearing the end of their lifecycle and the growth opportunities that we know will exist in the COVID-19 recovery period, this agreement will help us to grow as demand returns,” Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo.

The accelerated global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has fueled hopes of an economic rebound and an uptick in travel demand.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two deadly crashes. Regulators in the United States, Europe and Britain are among those who have approved the jet’s return to flight.

Related

Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe

The New York Times had earlier reported the news of the order.

Comments

comments