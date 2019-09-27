Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Airline to stop flying after court rejects rescue bids

Amadeus

PARIS: French budget airline Aigle Azur will cease all activities on Friday at midnight after a commercial court rejected financial rescue offers, the French government said in a statement.

Privately held Aigle Azur was put under bankruptcy protection on September 2 and halted operations days later, leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement that the government will help Aigle Azur’s 1,150 staff find new jobs as quickly as possible.

Last week, another, much smaller, French budget airline – XL Airways – said it had suspended ticket sales due to financial difficulties, in the latest example of low-cost airlines running into financial problems.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Second phase of CPEC framework begins, confirms planning minister

Business

Apple will seek theatre deals for movies before streaming

Business

People rush to swap banknotes as cash ban looms

Business

Samsung denies it plans new plant in northern Vietnam


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close