Airline worker goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to reunite toddler with lost toy

An airline’s kind-hearted employee made special efforts to return a little boy’s Buzz Lightyear after he left it behind on a flight.

According to the details, Hagen Davis, 2, a resident of California, was traveling to Dallas along with his family via a passenger plane when he forgot his beloved toy in the flight.

At the Dallas Love Field Airport, the toy was picked up by a kind-hearted ramp agent Jason Hamm. He was able to find the rightful owner by matching his name, which had been scrawled on the toy’s foot, along with the flight using the airline seat bookings.

Buzz was then posted hundreds of miles in a hand-decorated box that included a sweet letter which detailed the exciting journey the astronaut took.

The Toy Story hero posed for photos on the runway, in the cockpit, next to the plane engine and all over the airport. An adorable video shows delighted Hagen unboxing Buzz, and all the photos of his adventure, the Mirror reported.

Mum Ashley Davis, 31, a state worker from Elk Grove, Saramento, CA, said: “He took amazing pictures. Pictures of Buzz in the cockpit, on the engine, on the sign.”

“It was just really amazing to see somebody go out of their way. He had to pay to ship the box and pay for the pictures. He was just a ramp agent. He wasn’t a big wig.”

“For somebody to take that time for a stranger, it was really, really awesome.”

Ashley, husband Cody, 35, and Hagen took off from Sacramento, California, on January 30, to attend a funeral.

Ashley said: “He’d just turned two and plane rides with young kids can be stressful, so we bought his favourite toy.

“I thought I had grabbed everything. I thought I had all of our belongings, so we made our way over to the rental car area. “When we got there we had realised we didn’t have Buzz.”

“My son was in full-blown meltdown mode, after all the travelling he was devastated, but we had to go.”

So after the toy went missing, the couple looked up how much it would cost to go through the official reclaim process – but decided against it when they discovered it was more than the cost of the toy.

The family returned to their home in Elk Grove, Sacramento, and around a week later received an email from Jason saying he had found Hagen’s toy and wanted to know where to send it back to.

Hagen, like in the movie itself, had written his name on the bottom of Buzz’s boot and Jason retrieved Ashley’s contact details from their reservation.

They organised for the box to be delivered, and Ashley was shocked that it arrived so fast, as Texas was in the midst of a huge freeze.

She said: “He went out and literally fought a storm to make sure he got it packed up and sent it. I was surprised we got it so fast.”

“The box was all decorated on the outside. It was kind of comical how it had gone through our postal service with ‘to infinity and beyond’ written on it!”

On February 28, the family opened the package, that had been decorated with cartoons from Toy Story, and caught Hagen’s reaction on camera.

