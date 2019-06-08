Airport Security Force is invincible: DG ASF

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Airport Security Force (ASF) Major General Zafar-ul-Haq called the ASF an “invincible” force which is always prepared for the defence of Pakistan.

Speaking on the martyrdom anniversary of ASF officers and soldiers, who sacrificed their lives during a terrorist attack on Karachi airport, he said “our soldiers rendered their lives to teach a lesson to enemies.”

The DG ASF prayed for the martyrs and presented wreath on the memorial.

“It is a proud day today for the ASF. The achievements of martyrs have become a part of the history,” Major General Zafar-ul-Haq said.

He said the the surveillance system on airports is being modernized and improved. “Our airports are completely safe,” the DG ASF assured.

It may be recalled that on June 8, 2014, the Karachi airport came under a terrorist attack, in which 11 officers and soldiers of ASF were martyred.

