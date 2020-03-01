Airports get ‘upgraded thermo scanners’ to detect virus presence

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza says new and upgraded thermo scanners have been installed at all major airports to conduct screening of flyers to block the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He said these scanners will improve the “efficiency of our port of entries and first line of defence against #coronavirus.”

A day earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza had confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the tally of those diagnosed with the virus to four.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the SAPM on health said that the government is taking the national disaster management authority (NDMA) onboard to ensure the availability of preventive masks.

He also reiterated that two of the initial positive cases of the virus discovered prior were currently under observation and medical care in Karachi and Islamabad.

Zafar Mirza said that the coronavirus was indeed a glaring truth which has thus far affected 57 countries across the world.

