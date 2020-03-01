Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Airports get ‘upgraded thermo scanners’ to detect virus presence

therman-scanners

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza says new and upgraded thermo scanners have been installed at all major airports to conduct screening of flyers to block the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He said these scanners will improve the “efficiency of our port of entries and first line of defence against #coronavirus.”


 Read More: CAA conveys precautions to all airport managers to prevent virus outbreak

A day earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza had confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the tally of those diagnosed with the virus to four.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the SAPM on health said that the government is taking the national disaster management authority (NDMA) onboard to ensure the availability of preventive masks.

Read More: Two more test positive for coronavirus, tally jumps to four: Dr Zafar Mirza

He also reiterated that two of the initial positive cases of the virus discovered prior were currently under observation and medical care in Karachi and Islamabad.

Zafar Mirza said that the coronavirus was indeed a glaring truth which has thus far affected 57 countries across the world.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ASF arrests armed man trying to board flight from Islamabad airport  

Pakistan

Govt to seek deportation of Nawaz Sharif: Firdous

Pakistan

No more by elections on local council vacant seats in Sindh 

Health

Coronavirus: Who is most at risk of dying?


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close