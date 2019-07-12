Aisha Khan shares heartfelt birthday message for husband

Former television actress Aisha Khan shared a heartfelt post to wish her husband Major Uqbah on his birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture when the couple saw each other for the first time after their Nikkah.

The post reads “The first time we saw each other after our Nikkah….I knew then what I’m absolutely sure of today…. marrying you is the best decisionI have ever made! Happy Birthday my ❤️….. May you have a long life!”

The Meri Nanhi Pari actress bid farewell to the entertainment industry last year and later got married to her fiance.

Read More: Aisha Khan announces she’s getting married

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before,” she said earlier.

Khan made her television debut with state-run Pakistan Television Network drama Doosri Aurat.

Known for accepting challenging roles, her performance in ARY Digital’s play Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’ was lauded by fans and critics alike.

