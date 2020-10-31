Former actor Aisha Khan celebrated her daughter’s first birthday on Friday, Rabiul Awwal 12, according to Islamic calendar.

Khan, who married Major Uqbah Malik in 2018, took to Instagram to share a loving message on her daughter’s first birthday according to the Islamic birthday.

“Happy 1st (according to the Islamic calendar) birthday to the apple of my eye. The centre of my universe. The love of my life. My darling baby girl with a smile so bright that it’s hard to see anything else,” wrote the Khuda Mera Bhi Hai actor.

She went on to express gratitude for her blessings, saying, “On this blessed day Allah blessed Uqbah and I with the most precious gift. All words fall short in expressing how grateful we are.” She added how grateful they are for Mahnoor’s health, her “billion dollar smile”, and for being “surrounded by people who absolutely adore you (Mahnoor).”

Khan also added a special prayer for her little one. “There isn’t a thing in the world we would not do to see you grow into a kind strong beautiful human being. May you shine the brightest my little star and get the best of everything in this world and the hereafter.”

According to Khan, the celebration was planned as a surprise by her parents, Mahnoor’s nana and nanoo, and she thanked the two “for putting this little arrangement together as a surprise in these strange and difficult times.”

Here’s wishing the little one a very happy birthday and a blessed year!

