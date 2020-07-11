Aisha Khan pens down a heartfelt note

Former actress Aisha Khan recently took to social media to pen down a heartfelt note for her husband on his birthday.

Turning to Instagram, she shared a stunning picture with Uqbah Malik and wrote “Happy Birthday to the light of my life… thank you for bringing endless happiness and joy in my life and giving me more than you promise.”

“You truly are my happily ever after,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2018 followed by a reception. They were blessed with a daughter, Mahnoor in November 2019.

Before getting married to her fiance, the Meri Nanhi Pari actress bid farewell to the entertainment industry.

