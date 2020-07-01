Aisha Khan reveals her favourite character from Ertugrul

Former actress Aisha Khan recently took to social media to share that she and her husband Uqbah Malik are hooked to Turkish epic Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turning to Instagram, she wrote “On season 2 of Ertugrul. The MR and Iare completely hooked.”

“What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history – Hyme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul ’. Leadership, steadfastness love and loyalty depicted impeccably by this graceful lady. What a phenomenal PHENOMENAL actress,” Aisha added.

The Turkish series is quite popular in Pakistan and many celebrities including Ayesha Omar, Osman Khalid Butt, Javeria Saud and others have shared that they are binge watching the show.

Singer Hadiqa Kiani even paid a heart touching tribute to the much-hyped show through a Turkish song Sen Ağlama.

The historical fiction series has been dubbed in Urdu for Pakistani audience and airs on Pakistan Television Network on the request of PM Imran Khan.

