Aitzaz advises proscribed group to understand its harmful demands

LAHORE: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the talks with an outlawed group have no legal standing but the dialogue is circumstantial, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“People affiliated with proscribed TLP group should realize that what they did was inappropriate. They have to understand that the steps they are demanding will be harmful for the country,” former PPP senator said.

“If Pakistan will sends back the ambassador of France, they will send our 27 ambassadors (from the European Union)”, Aitzaz said.

“Earlier we had also witnessed banned TTP group. The issue of Lal Masjid was also exaggerated,” veteran lawyer said.

“A large number of Pakistani citizens are working in France to earn livelihood,” he said.

“It is required to make the outlawed TLP people realize and understand the issue,” Aitzaz Ahsan stressed.

Comments

comments