Modi’s thoughts of controlling IoK situation ‘completely wrong’: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader, Aitzaz Ahsan, on Saturday expressed his views that the latest matter of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not be resolved easily now, adding that Narendra Modi’s thoughts of controlling the situation of IoK will be proved ‘completely wrong’.

While talking to ARY News’ programme Sawal Yeh Hai hosted by Maria Memon, Aitzaz Ahsan termed Modi’s mentality like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist party.

“In the Modi-styled India, a Muslim was brutally killed on road while carrying a cow with him,” he slammed the Indian premier.

“This time, the response of Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be more intense despite the ongoing curfew and atrocities being continued by the Indian authorities. The Indian government will fail in its plan for settlements in IoK.”

The PPP leader was of the view that the Indian government had definitely informed 10 to 15 days prior to its move [to revoke Article 370 and 35A for ending the special status of occupied Kashmir]. “I think, the US President Donald Trump was aware of the forthcoming happenings before placing mediation offer [to Pakistan],” he added.

“Indian troops have continued genocide of Kashmiris. The government would have to highlight the genocide on international forums as the current scenario could also lead to a war.”

While commenting over Kartarpur Corridor, Ahsan said the events related to the project are scheduled in November this year and I suggest the current government to complete it at earliest.

The senior politician also commented over the current political situation of the country. He anticipated that [incarcerated ex-premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid] Nawaz Sharif would have told his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, to hold political shows in Sargodha and other cities.

However, he criticised Nawaz Sharif’s fleeing sons, saying that a sister is present in the field and facing jail while her brothers are absconding. Ahsan complained that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had lend its complete confidence over the PML-N but it hurt PPP’s expectations in the recent [Senate] elections.

