Law Minister should not be chastised for teams inadequacies: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pre-eminent lawyer and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan on Sunday said that holding the Law Minister responsible for clerical errors in COAS’s extension paperwork was ludicrous, ARY News reported.

The lawyer said that it was wrongful to single out the re-appointed Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem for whatever inefficiencies were found in the legal documents put forth in the case pertaining to the Chief of Armed Staff’s (COAS) extension.

He said that such work is not done by the minister’s themselves usually, rather it is relayed to the secretaries who can make errors.

Earlier during the hearing of the case, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan held no jurisdiction over the prime minister’s decision as to whose tenure he wants to extend and whosoever he wishes to appoint next.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that if the President has acted upon the advice relayed to him by the prime minister then from a law and order perspective there was nothing wrong in it. Aitzaz Ahsan further said that asking questions about which cabinet members approved the extension and which disapproved of it was irrelevant. He maintained that the apex court held no right to raise objections over the extension.

