PML-N has always run anti-PPP propaganda, slams Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan has strongly criticised the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, saying that PML-N has always run anti-PPP propaganda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Aitzaz Ahsan, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, censured that how could they believe in PML-N that always propagated against PPP. He recalled that PML-N supremo had earlier fled to Saudi Arabia, and now he ran away to London after leaving his party companions alone.

He further claimed that Nawaz Sharif will never return to the country as he fled to the foreign country after getting an opportunity. PPP leadership was not moving forward by putting its focus on provincialism in order to avoid conflict between Sindh and Punjab provinces.

“We want to see PML-N in a leading role and our political party will stand side-by-side with them.”

“How can anyone complain about the statement of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as he is just advising the present government for improving their governance amid coronavirus crisis. PML-N creates all confusion as their leaders are not on the same page.”

“These people are running away from the country and practically doing nothing. Nawaz Sharif had left the country for his medical treatment after getting a period of six months, but he does not spent a single day in the hospital. Nawaz Sharif is residing in a foreign country while his daughter is sitting here in the country. On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is just launching statement while sitting inside his home.”

Ahsan suggested PPP leadership for not putting their faith into PML-N. He, however, said that he will obey every decision of his political party. The PPP leader said that they have not planned to topple the present government so far.

“The future strategy will be finalised in the forthcoming all parties conference. I do not think that PML-N will participate in the PPP-led APC. Bilawal has put an appropriate condition to see Nawaz Sharif in the all parties conference, however, I don’t believe that Sharif will return to the country.”

