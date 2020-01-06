National hero Aitzaz Hasan remembered on his death anniversary

KARACHI: The sixth death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan, who sacrificed his life to stop a suicide bomber from entering his school in Hangu, was observed today (Monday).

Aitzaz Hasan became a national hero after he saved hundreds of lives on January 6, 2014, thwarting the terrorist attack.

The incident of Aitzaz’s martyrdom took place in the Ibrahimzai region of Hangu. There were almost 2,000 students in attendance at the time of the attack.

Aitzaz was awarded the civil award of Sitara-e-Shujaat (Star of Bravery) by the government of Pakistan and was also named as the Herald’s Person of the Year for 2014.

