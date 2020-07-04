Ajay Devgn trolled for movie plans on India’s Galwan valley humiliation

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn is being trolled on Twitter and other social media sites again; this time for announcing a film on Indian forces’ humiliating defeat at the hands of Chinese in Galwan valley on June 15.

“IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film.” Indian journalist and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

What followed after this announcement was jokes from both Pakistani and Indian Twitterati who not only termed the idea ridiculous but mocked Ajay Devgan in a thousand ways.

IT'S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

Well, if one looks at the tweets and memes, not only Ajay Devgan but even the Modi government was trolled.

Only Bollywood knows how make money out of India's misery! https://t.co/NZBV8H0qzH via @IndianExpress — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 4, 2020

Ek thi Galwan Valley would be a good title — Touseef Hamayoon (@touseefhamayoon) July 4, 2020

It will based on real and true story or Modi media’s story ? — ADFnepal (@A_Jay_FanNepal) July 4, 2020

The climax scene will be Ajay Devgn uninstalling 59 apps https://t.co/PQbMZPrXWA — Priyal (@priyal) July 4, 2020

What’ll he do? Uninstall tiktok at the end? https://t.co/HZf61y7nvF — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) July 4, 2020

India is beyond parody 😆😆 https://t.co/ENVKcmY2Gj — Xm (@GauravXm) July 4, 2020

Bollywood is the literal worst. And Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar the worst of Bollywood https://t.co/tFQ5aEthTb — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 4, 2020

Or ye rahi nazreen Indian Army ki China ke against akhiri umeed ! Umeed , umeed ,emeed ( Echo ) ( loud Music) ………😂😂😂 https://t.co/NYCAhp1XDk — Rashk-e-qamar (@bittersweetsaba) July 4, 2020

As one can see, some Twitter users reminded him that Indian forces lost it badly while others said that Indian forces can only beat China in a Bollywood movie.

This was not the first time that the actor was trolled for his boastful and funny ultra-nationalistic stance, last time he and Akshay Kumar were trolled after they tweeted in support of their government’s false claims of a “surgical strike” inside Pakistan.

Then he welcomed Abhinandan Varthaman-the Indian Air Force pilot was held captive in Pakistan for 60 hours after his aircraft was shot down- as a “hero” when Pakistan released him as a gesture of peace.

Ajay Devgn welcomes Abhinandan; gets brutally trolled again!

About Indian forces’ humiliation in Galwan valley

On June 15, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh, according to Indian sources.

Lijian Zao, the Spokesman & DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, China, later on tweeted that Indians had since April unilaterally built roads, bridges and other facilities in the region.

The Indian troops “crossed the Line of Actual Control” and attacked Chinese officers and soldiers who were there for negotiation, triggering “fierce physical conflicts.

