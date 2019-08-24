AJK and Pakistani journalists walk towards LoC to show solidarity with brethren of IOJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Journalists from all over Pakistan and Azad Kashmir have started a protest march towards the Line of Control to condemn the ban on freedom of expression by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with the stranded Kashmiri people in the Valley.

Call for the march has been given by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

More than four hundred journalists from different parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir had arrived in Muzaffarabad to take part in the march.

The march started from Central Press Club Muzaffarabad with the participants carrying two truckloads of medicines and dry ration to pass them on to the Indian forces for the aid of people in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to Radio Pakistan this morning, the journalists said India has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris including the right to speak.

They said their march is aimed drawing the attention of the international community and world human rights bodies to take note of Indian nefarious designs against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

