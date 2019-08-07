AJK assembly passes resolution against revocation of Kashmir’s special status      

MUZAFFARABD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning revocation of occupied Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government, ARY News reported.

The resolution termed abrogation of article 370 and 35-A by the Indian government as constitutional terrorism. It is said in the resolution that Indian hatching conspiracy to change the demography of occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Session of the Parliament had unanimously passed a resolution condemning the illegal, unilateral move of India by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Read More: Parliament’s joint session unanimously passes resolution against India’s illegal move on IoK

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam presented a resolution in the Parliament which was passed unanimously.

The resolution had also condemned the deployment of additional troops in Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian firing, shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Kashmir.

The resolution stressed that Indian Occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and categorically stated that these illegal measures could not change the disputed status of IoK.

Comments

comments