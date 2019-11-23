AJK Election Commission all set to hold by-polls at LA-III Mirpur tomorrow

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has completed all the necessary arrangements to hold by-polls at constituency LA-III Mirpur on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to the details, polling will start at sharp 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break. The AJK Election Commission has established 119 polling stations to facilitate the voters.

A total of 59,494 registered voters including 27,004 women will exercise their democratic right to elect their repetitive.

Tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s AJK chapter’s president Barrister Sultan Mehmod Chauhdary and PML-N’s Suhaib Saeed tomorrow.

The seat fall vacant after AJK’s Supreme Court had disqualified legislator Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed on Sept 25 under the contempt of court charges.

