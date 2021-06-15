AJK elections: District administration starts implementing ECP code

MIRPUR: The district administration has started the implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The district administration has commenced removing billboards of candidates from the political parties in compliance with the ECP code for upcoming elections.

The deputy commissioner of Mirpur vowed that the ECP code of conduct for the advertisement campaign of the candidates will be strictly implemented. The deputy commissioner added that panaflex banners will only be allowed to be posed across the city which meets the size permitted by the election commission.

During the implementation of the ECP code, the district administration removed flags and panaflex banners of all candidates of the political parties.

The political parties have expedited the preparations for the upcoming AJK Legislative Assembly elections following the announcement of its schedule by the region’s chief election commissioner.

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The CEC had said that 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes in the forthcoming elections, adding that 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,” the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

“Objections against the nomination papers could be submitted by June 27, while appeals against approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed on June 30 and July 1st”, according to the schedule.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04, the chief election commissioner (CEC) announced.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties had issued party tickets to their candidates for the AJK LA polls.

