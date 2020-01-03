AJK govt further extends winter vacations

MUZAFFARABAD: Keeping in view extremely cold weather, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced further extension in winter vacations of educational institutions, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the government, all the public and private educational institutions will reopen on January 13 instead of January 9.

A senior official of the education department said that the government has taken the decision on the demands of parents.

The winter vacation in the educational institutions had started on Dec 22 and was to end on January 1 but the AJK government had extended the vacations till January 8 owing to intense cold weather.

Earlier on December 31, the Department for Schools Education, Balochistan had extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the coldness.

According to a notification, the schools across cold areas of Balochistan would reopen on January 10, 2020, instead of January 1.

According to Director Schools Balochistan, the vacations had been extended in cold areas of province due to the increase in coldness.

Moreover, the Department for Schools Education had extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the cold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a notification, the schools across KPK would reopen on January 7, 2020, instead of January 1.

