AJK PM Farooq Haider condemns Indian firing at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday strongly condemned Indian unprovoked firing across restive line of control targeting civilian population.

Paying rich tribute to Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi who was martyred at LoC, Farooq Haider said that Pakistan Army was rendering matchless sacrifices to safeguard our motherland and its people.

The prime minister said Indian troops were targeting school busses, ambulances and even not sparing children, women and elderly people.

Haider appealed international community to use its influence and stop India from targeting civilian population at LoC. He said world nations and particularly European countries must shoulder their responsibilities in this regard.

The PM said that Indian atrocities are increasing day by day in the Occupied Kashmir and added that extra judicial killings of the youth become a routine at the hands of Indian troops.

Children from six months to the eighty years woman are not safe from Indian aggression in a state terrorism.

