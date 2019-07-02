ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to be air-linked with the rest of world after plans for restoration of Muzzafarabad Airport got underway, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The plan was disclosed in a meeting attended by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana with Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik in Jammu and Kashmir House, Islamabad.

The meeting principally decided to restore Muzaffarabad Airport for renovations and for operating commercial flights.

It was also decided in the meeting that a feasibility report over the project will be submitted within a week to restore passenger flights from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 20 had said that there was a huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needed appropriate exploitation.

Chairing a meeting on development projects, tourism and other matters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan urged AJK government to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in the area.

