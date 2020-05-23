AJK PM urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

MUZAFFARABAD: Expressing a deep sense of grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi and the plight of Kashmiris in occupied valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday urged the masses to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity, ARY News reported.

Paying rich tribute to the besieged people in occupied Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider said that soon they will celebrate eid in Srinagar.

He asked the people to celebrate this eid with simplicity instead of traditional enthusiasm and advised them to maintain social distancing to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.

Earlier today, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had taken to the micro-blogging website Twitter after Shawwal’s crescent was sighted and Eid was announced by the country’s Ruet e Hilal Committee.

PM Imran Khan had asked the people to observe a subdued Eid to the the events of the recent past involving the PIA airplane crash, he had also asked people to bear in mind the loss of lives the country had suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet had read: “I want our nation to observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style. First, let us think of & pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy & all those who have lost their lives to COVID19.”

