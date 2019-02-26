AJK PM strongly condemns Indian aggression

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan, has strongly condemned Indian aggression and violation of the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported Tuesday.

Khan telephoned deputy commissioner Kotli from the UK and directed him to ensure best treatment to anyone injured during the hostility.

He also contacted officials in Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bhimber and other areas along the LoC. The AJK PM directed officials concerned to be prepared to tackle any emergency situation.

He asked the administrative officials to keep updating central control room.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned the acting Indian High Commissioner (HC), Gaurav Ahluwalia, to the Foreign Office to register protest in the wake surgical strike claim by India.

Pakistan registered strong protest with the acting Indian high commissioner, the Foreign Office said.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday) decided to take up the issue of India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC) at all international forums.

The NSC meeting categorically rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties.

This so-called action was taken by India for domestic consumption given the election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk, the NSC said.

