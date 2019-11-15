AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday condemned the unprovoked Indian firing from across the restive line of control, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Farooq Haider said the occupation troops were deliberately targeting civilian population along the line of control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He termed targeting civilians across LoC shameful.

Lauding the Pakistan Army, the AJK prime minister said, “Our army is a highly professional force and it never targeted civilian population on the other side of the border.”

Read More: Three civilians injured as Indian troops resort to indiscriminate firing from across LoC: ISPR

Earlier on October 28, at least three people were injured as the Indian army had resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line Of Control (LoC), ISPR had reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army had targeted the civilian population in Baghsar Sector at the LoC.

“Three people including a woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC,” ISPR had said. The military’s media wing had said the injured belonged to a village in Bhambar Sector near the LoC.

