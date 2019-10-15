AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population in Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

AJK PM, in a statement, has said that Indian forces are violating international laws by using cluster bombs and other unlawful fatal weapons against unarmed citizens living across Line of Control (LoC).

The AJK prime minister paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, who were rendering matchless sacrifices while protecting the frontiers of the motherland.

He said the nation was proud of its soldiers and the civilian populations at the ceasefire violations, who were foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Two children among three members of a family were martyred and seven others injured in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, Kahuta’s superintendent of police (SP) said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot sector across the LoC and resultantly three members of a family were martyred and seven others received serious injuries. He said that the rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police officer said that the family was killed after a mortar shell, fired by Indian troops, hit their house located in Naza Pir sector area of Rawalakot.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Haider, 10 and Maryam, 11, while Amna bibi, Safeena bibi, Naseeb jan and others were injured.

