AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing across the restive line of control which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from his office, Farooq Haider said, “Indian troops deliberately target civilian population, including children and women, across the LoC.”

Earlier in the day, Indian troops had once again violated the ceasefire line as a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing resorted to along Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Read More: LoC violation: Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops

Pakistan Army troops had immediately retaliated Indian Army by targeting its posts which causes substantially damages and there are reports of casualties to the Indian troops as well.

The martyred soldier of Pakistan Army was identified as Sepoy Naimat Wali, whereas, two women of Serian Village had also sustained wounds following the indiscriminate firing of Indian forces.

Comments

comments