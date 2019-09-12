AJK PM, Kashmir committee chairman welcome joint declaration of UNHRC

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has welcomed the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir.

According to a press release, both leaders expressed these views during a meeting.

“Condemnation of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) by 58 countries was the outcome of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir,” he added.

Read More: Ali Amin Gandapur calls on AJK PM, discusses IOK situation

“This is the fruit of Kashmiris’ sacrifices that the international community is openly condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir,” he continued.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Turkish media, FM Qureshi said that they would consider the demographic change in occupied Kashmir as genocide.

Read More: Pakistan desires peace in region but India has expansionist designs: FM Qureshi

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their just right to self-determination and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Expressing serious concerns over rising Islamophobia in the world, the foreign minister said that Pakistan, Turkey and Mayas will jointly take up the issue in the United Nations.

Comments

comments