AJK PM orders tightening lockdown measures

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has ordered to tighten lockdown measures and announced a complete lockdown will be restored across AJK from Monday.

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider ordered authorities to restore restrictions of a complete lockdown from Sunday mid-night 12:00.

A notification has been released for the imposition of two weeks long complete lockdown from May 18 (tomorrow).

He said that the grocery shops and medical stores will be allowed to be opened as per schedule finalised by the government. The AJK premier also announced the suspension of transport till Eidul Fitr and appealed citizens not to unnecessarily leave their houses.

PM Haider added that the decision to restore lockdown was made by the government in view of the rising number of coronavirus patients.

Earlier on May 2, the AJK premier had announced an extension of smart lockdown for one week in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

PM Haider had ordered the administration for strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government during the lockdown period.

