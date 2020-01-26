AJK PM urges int’l community to take notice of rights violations in IoK

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has urged the international community to play its role and stop massive human rights violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces in occupied Kashmir.

Farooq Haider said that imposition of black-laws are totally against the democratic norms and culture.

He said that India has violated the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and world powers should exert pressure on India to hold dialogue.

Read More: Kashmiris stage protest in Islamabad on India’s Republic Day

Earlier in the day, the participants of a demonstration had staged protest at the main gate of Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Sunday on the republic day of India.

It is to be mentioned here that India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year, the date when the country’s constitution came into effect.

The representatives of civil society and Hurriyet leaders had attended the protest in Islamabad on a call given by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference to mark January 26 as black day. The protesters had chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and in the favor of the independence of Kashmir.

Comments

comments