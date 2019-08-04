AJK president expresses concerns over deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan here on Sunday expressed concerns over deteriorating health condition of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in Tihar Jail, ARY News reported.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, who called on him today, Masood Khan said India should refrain from jingoism and urged the international community to play its due role to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He asked the world community to stop India from using cluster ammunition against the civilians along the line of control.

The president said that dialogues were the only solution to the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

Sardar Masood said that Pakistan Army and the nation were fully prepared to give befitting response to Indian aggression. He further said that India was preparing to launch the biggest genocide in held Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan had said that the Indian army used cluster bombs against civilian population in AJK across the line of control (LoC) in violation of the international laws.

Talking to Hurriyat Conference’s leaders, who had called on him at his office, Farooq Haider had said that AJK government, Hurriyat and the masses were on the same page against Indian brutalities and grave human rights violation.

He had urged the international community to take notice of state terrorism and brutalities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

