AJK president urges international community to act on Kashmir crisis

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan called upon the international community to take firm actions to check unprecedented violations of human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, the AJK president urged the international community to impose trade sanctions on India.

President AJK warned about the imminent risk of genocide of the Muslim population in the occupied Kashmir

He briefed the participants about the implications of the Indian Government’s unilateral decision to revoke articles 370 and 35 A.

The European Parliament will hold a debate on Kashmir in its plenary session on Sept 17th.

President Masood Khan thanked the European Parliament for rendering support to people of Kashmir as the newly elected Foreign Relations Committee of the EU Parliament held exchange of views on Kashmir in its very first meeting on September 2nd.

The Co-chair Friends of Kashmir Group MEP Richard Corbett called for invoking all the possible measures for putting pressure on India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of India Occupied Kashmir who have been facing a lockdown since the neighboring country illegally annexed the disputed territory.

The PM, while speaking to a charged crowd in the valley, not only repeated his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations but also dared the Indian premier Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and speak to a similar rally if “he can” in India-Occupied Kashmir.

