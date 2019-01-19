AJK president lauds UN chief’s statement on Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday lauded the statement of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir issues and said that dialogues were the only way to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Sardar Masood said Pakistan and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have always supported to settle the Kashmir issue through dialogues.

He welcomed the statement of Antonio Guterres in which expressed hope that Pakistan and India would be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue to resolve their disputes

While commenting on the statement of UN SG, Sardar Masood said, “Attention of the head of international organization towards the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Kashmir is the reflection of international communities’ wish to settle this serious issue through peaceful means.”

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist at a New York press conference, the UN chief said his organisation had done its job in that regard, referring to the June 14 UN report that calls for the establishment of a ‘commission of inquiry’ to investigate the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Guterres added that he has been offering his good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries.

