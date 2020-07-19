No power can divide Pakistanis’ stance over Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that no power could divide Pakistanis’ stance for demanding self-determination right to Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

The country is observing the Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day [Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan], a resolution passed by the people of the state on July 19 – 1947.

While addressing a seminar in connection with the Accession to Pakitan Day at National Press Club – Islamabad today, Masood Khan said that more than 500,000 defenceless Kashmiris were martyred by the Indian forces during the last seven decades. Kashmiris are the bravest nation around the world who sacrificed their lives while facing atrocities of Indian forces.

Read: PM Imran reaffirms commitment to Kashmiris on ‘Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan’

He reiterated that the Pakistani nation is united over the Kashmir issue and no power could divide their stance for demanding the self-determination right to Kashmiris.

The AJK president said that Shehryar Afridi, the chairman of Pakistan Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, was preparing a comprehensive strategy for highlighting the Kashmir issue on national and international forums. The Kashmir committee will bring Kashmiris on every international forum with them, he added.

Masood Khan criticised that the Indian government was bringing demographic changes in the occupied valley through adopting illegal moves by settling 32,000 Hindus in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir so far.

