MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has categorically rejected any mediation or diplomatic solution to Kashmir issue without the will of Kashmiri people.

Talking to a 25-member delegation of journalists in Muzaffarabad, he said media has a great role to play by apprising the international community of the agonies of the Kashmiri brethren currently besieged by Indian forces in the occupied territory, Radio Pakistan reported.

Paying tributes to electronic and print media for projecting the Kashmir cause on the international level, the president urged them to keep up the momentum and also play their valuable role in inculcating unity and cohesion among the nation on the Kashmir issue.

Masood Khan said the target of hatred being spread by India is not the people of Jammu and Kashmir alone but Pakistan also.

He said India is threatening to impose war and even using nuclear weapons against Pakistan and in these circumstances, Islamabad’s first priority should be to save the lives of besieged Kashmiri people who are frontline defenders of Pakistan.

Comments

comments