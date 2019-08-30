AJK president, Shireen Mazari discuss human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the current human rights situation in IOK including the matters related to the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Shireen Mazari said that innocent people of IoK are denied to the fundamental right to self-determination which is guaranteed by the International resolutions.

Shireen Mazari further said the situation of human rights was very deploring in the occupied Kashmir.

She assured that the people and government of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination.

Earlier in the day, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination and the sacrifices rendered by them for this right would never go in vain.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said the whole Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops.

Masood Khan said the constant curfew has created a starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir where Indian troops are torching grain stocks.

