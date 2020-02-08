AJK president urges UK to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute    

COVENTRY: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the UK Government to play a decisive role in the resolution of long-standing Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

Addressing a public meeting of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in Coventry, England, Sardar Masood lauded the role of different political parties in UK parliament for arranging two successful Kashmir solidarity conferences, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said UK Parliament must take serious notice of deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: PM AJK condemns Indian cross border firing, says can’t deter Kashmiris

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider had strongly condemned the cross border violations by Indian troops at the Line of Control (LOC).

PM AJK in a statement had condoled the martyr who lost his life due to the unprovoked act of violence carried out by the Indian forces and showed solidarity with the bereaved family. He had also urged that the best medical facilities be utilised for the injured in the same incident.

Farooq had said that Kashmiris will not be fettered by such cowardly acts of the Indian Army and won’t give in.

Comments

comments