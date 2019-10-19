AJK president urges UK to help settle Kashmir issue   

LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday urged the United Kingdom to come forward for a human cause and play its role in peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict.

Addressing a Kashmir Conference organized by Kashmiri and Pakistani community living in Reading area of South London, Masood Khan said Kashmir is neither India’s internal matter nor a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, Radio Pakistan reported.

He unequivocally declared that Kashmir was not a complicated issue and added that its practicable solution was to give right to Kashmiris to determine their political future with free will.

The president urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates to utilize their energies to counter and foil India’s aggression and the conspiracy to turn Kashmir into its colony.

Earlier on October 16, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR had reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief had visited troops along LoC and was briefed on Indian ceasefire violations, Pakistan’s response in return.

“Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” COAS Bajwa had said.

