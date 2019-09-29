AJK president urges UN to implement Kashmir resolutions

NEW YORK: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the United Nations to play a positive role for implementing its own resolutions regarding the exercise of right to self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Addressing a ceremony organized by local diaspora community in Brooklyn, Masood Khan said the UN Security Council should continue convening sessions on Kashmir and take cognizance of India’s actions, Radio Pakistan reported.

The AJK president said, “Indian occupied Kashmir is under siege and people have been imprisoned in their homes since August 5.”

He said Indian forces were picking up young Kashmiris and sending them to jails all over India where they were subjected to torture and denied their basic rights.

The president further said current Indian regime had adopted the Hindutva ideology for Hindu supremacy which had led to mob lynchings of Muslims, forced conversions and restrictions on practicing other religions.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his stance that Pakistan will stand besides Kashmiris regardless of the world was supporting them or not.

The premier, while addressing the huge crowd outside the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from the United States, had once again vowed to expose the fascist government of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi over continuing atrocities against Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“More than 8 million people are sieged into their houses by the Indian troops in the occupied valley. We are supporting Kashmiris just to please Allah Almighty.”

“You don’t have to be disappointed as the people of Kashmir are looking towards you. You don’t have to be worried about the tough time as the struggle is the name of ups and downs. We have to just keep trying again and again, while the victory is in hand of Allah Almighty.”

