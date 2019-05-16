AJK president urges world community to take notice of Indian firing at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Condemning the murder of a 20-year-old student by Indian forces in Samahni sector, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan urged the international community to take notice of ceasefire violations by India along the restive line of control.

Talking to journalists, Masood Khan expressed great grief over the murder of a BSc student in Samahni sector and said that Indian troops deliberately targeting civilian population in AJK.

Paying tribute to the AJK citizens residing along the LoC for recurrently facing Indian blitz, the president said that it is extremely unfortunate that Indian forces were brazenly violating ceasefire agreement of 2003.

He said, “India is escalating tension at LoC only to distract the world’s attention from the worst human rights violations by its forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.”

Sardar Masood Khan further said India had failed to crush indigenous Kashmir freedom struggle and it would not be able to defeat the courage and determination of the Kashmiris.

Earlier on May 15, a young student had lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in an ‘unprovoked’ ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian forces, civil and military officials had said. Danna Baroh village is situated in close proximity to the LoC in Samahni subdivision of Bhimber district.

Earlier, India had requested Pakistan Army to stop artillery firing along the Line of Control after continuous warmongering following the Pulwama attack.

As per details, during the recent tensions, Pakistan Army had inflicted heavy losses to India.

Sources said that 34 Indian armed forces personnel had been killed on February 28 in an exchange of artillery and India had to change their gun positions.

