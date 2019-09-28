Educational institutes to remain closed in quake affected AJK

Educational institutes in quake-affected areas in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir to remain closed until further orders on the matter, said Commissioner Mirpur today, ARY News reported.

The commissioner stated that as yet there was no certificate or order issued on the matter hence the opening of educational centers were to remain closed.

“As soon as we get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned authorities regarding the opening of the institutes, they will remain closed,” said the commissioner.

Earlier today, at least 50 individuals suffered injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur city after a shallow tremor hit Mirpur.

As per details, the intensity of aftershocks was recorded at 4.4-magnitude while the depth was 12 kilometers.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the aftershocks will continue to affect the quake-hit area for a few more days.

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has risen to 39, with more than 600 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

