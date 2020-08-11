Web Analytics
AJK govt reopens tourist spots

MUZAFFARABAD: After improving COVID-19 situation across country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday reopened tourist spots, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Secretary Tourism Midhat Shahzad said that the government decided to reopen tourists places under standard operating procedures.

He maintained that families and groups will be allowed to visit the tourist places in the first phase. The secretary said that the government will provide all possible facilities to the tourists.

Earlier on August 9, throngs of visitors had descended on the country’s tourist attractions to make the most of their summer vacations after the government had allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure.

Soon after the announcement by the government to open tourist spots, tourists had started heading to Swat, Murree, Nathia Gali, Thandiani among other tourist destinations as tourism had resumed on August 8.

Massive traffic jams had been witnessed on roads leading to these breathtaking spots due to a high influx of visitors. Pakistan had shut tourism in March after coronavirus cases began emerging in the country.

 

