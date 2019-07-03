AJK cabinet urges world community to take notice of India’s state terrorism

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution urging international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet meeting held in Muzaffarabad today with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair. The meeting demanded of the world community to exert pressure on India to stop massive human rights violations in held valley.

The AJK cabinet expressed satisfaction over the recent reports issued by US State Department, Amnesty International and other global bodies over the atrocities on Muslims and other minorities in India.

The cabinet through a resolution strongly condemned the Indian national investigation agencies role in character assassination of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s leaders, their illegal detention and other tactics of harassment.

The meeting expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the OIC summit.

Earlier on June 28, in occupied Kashmir, Indian troops had martyr one more innocent Kashmiri youth in their fresh act of state terrorism in Badgam district.

It was consistently the third day of unabated brutality of Indian troops as they had been killing one Kashmiri per day since the past three days.

Kashmir Media Service had reported that the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district.

