PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir said on Friday the provincial government will implement all decisions made by the federal government in letter and spirit.

Speaking at a press conference, he said shops will open for five days a week and remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and added industries and constructions sector will also be opened in phases.

Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government will follow the federal government’s instructions with regard to reopening of education institutes. “The KP government will implement whatever decisions are made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he avowed.

He said the government has been holding talks with stakeholders on resumption of inter-city transport.

The adviser slammed PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over criticism of the KP government, asking him to instead focus on improving conditions in Sindh where his party is in power for over a decade.

Prime Minister Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have been on the front foot, taking steps to combat coronavirus, he maintained, adding the provincial government is utilising all its resources on the public welfare, fighting the virus and poverty simultaneously.

Ajmal Wazir made it clear that industrialists and businessmen will be bound to follow the SOPs, appealing to the masses to observe social distancing to avoid the spread of the infection in the province.

